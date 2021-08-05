REPORT: Talks Between The Eagles And Texans Over Deshaun Watson ‘Are Heating Up’

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly in serious trade talks with the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson.

According to Chris Trapasso, talks between the two sides "are heating up" over whether or not a deal can be finalized for the dual-threat quarterback.

Source: Talks are heating up between #Eagles and #Texans on a Deshaun Watson trade. Still some hurdles to get over. But both sides attempting to come to an agreement. — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) August 5, 2021

Watson is currently facing more than 20 different allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, and it’s unclear whether or not he’ll be allowed to play this season.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio disagrees with the report that such talks between the two teams “are heating up.”

‘Inside Of His Butt’: Massage Therapist Details Shocking Allegations Against Texans QB Deshaun Watson https://t.co/VyMnrzTMGL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 5, 2021

For the time being, the NFL hasn’t made any attempt to suspend him or place him on the commissioner’s exempt list, but that could change at any moment.

NFL statement regarding its “ongoing and active” review of allegations against #Texans QB Deshaun Watson, who remains eligible to fully participate in club activities. pic.twitter.com/u3U7ujYozO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2021

It might just be me being pessimistic, but trading for Deshaun Watson seems absurdly risky. What happens if the Eagles give up multiple picks and he gets suspended for an entire season?

The entire front office should be fired on the spot if that happens.

Furthermore, Jalen Hurts showed some serious flashes in 2020, and he’s on an incredibly cheap deal. Why wouldn’t the Eagles ride with him for at least one more season?

Watson comes with a massive contract and that means the rest of the roster will have to be limited. Hurts is on a second round rookie deal.

In terms of starting quarterback money, he’s practically playing for free.

This seems like a terrible idea by just about any metric.