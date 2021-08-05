Editorial

REPORT: Talks Between The Eagles And Texans Over Deshaun Watson ‘Are Heating Up’

Houston Texans v Detroit Lions

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly in serious trade talks with the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson.

According to Chris Trapasso, talks between the two sides “are heating up” over whether or not a deal can be finalized for the dual-threat quarterback. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watson is currently facing more than 20 different allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, and it’s unclear whether or not he’ll be allowed to play this season.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio disagrees with the report that such talks between the two teams “are heating up.”

For the time being, the NFL hasn’t made any attempt to suspend him or place him on the commissioner’s exempt list, but that could change at any moment.

It might just be me being pessimistic, but trading for Deshaun Watson seems absurdly risky. What happens if the Eagles give up multiple picks and he gets suspended for an entire season?

The entire front office should be fired on the spot if that happens.

Furthermore, Jalen Hurts showed some serious flashes in 2020, and he’s on an incredibly cheap deal. Why wouldn’t the Eagles ride with him for at least one more season?

Watson comes with a massive contract and that means the rest of the roster will have to be limited. Hurts is on a second round rookie deal.

In terms of starting quarterback money, he’s practically playing for free.

This seems like a terrible idea by just about any metric.