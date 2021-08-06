Editorial

Bills QB Josh Allen Gets A Six-Year Contract Extension Worth Up To $258 Million

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 24: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts in the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has agreed to a monster extension.

The Bills announced Friday afternoon that an extension had been reached with the rising quarterback star, and the details are impressive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

According to Adam Schefter, Allen’s deal is worth $258 million over six years, and he’ll get $150 million guaranteed.

That’s a whole lot of money for the former Wyoming star! That’s a whole lot of cash to play a sport, and getting $150 million guaranteed is nuts.

Is Allen worth it? Probably. He’s young, has proven that he can play at a high level and has a lot of years left in him.

At the very least, the Bills better hope like hell it works out because they just invested a staggering amount of money into their franchise quarterback.

If it doesn’t work out, then they’re toast for years to come.

 

Props to Allen for getting his money. Being a franchise quarterback in the NFL simply puts you on a different planet when it comes to money.