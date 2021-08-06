Bills QB Josh Allen Gets A Six-Year Contract Extension Worth Up To $258 Million

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has agreed to a monster extension.
The Bills announced Friday afternoon that an extension had been reached with the rising quarterback star, and the details are impressive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
View this post on Instagram
According to Adam Schefter, Allen’s deal is worth $258 million over six years, and he’ll get $150 million guaranteed.
Compensation update on Josh Allen new deal that @mortreport reported on: it’s a six-year deal worth $258 million, including $150 million guaranteed, per source. https://t.co/KXcgliKYAI
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2021
That’s a whole lot of money for the former Wyoming star! That’s a whole lot of cash to play a sport, and getting $150 million guaranteed is nuts.
Is Allen worth it? Probably. He’s young, has proven that he can play at a high level and has a lot of years left in him.
Josh Allen’s new deal now will average $43 million a year.
QBs next up for new deals – Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield – have to be quite happy. https://t.co/k3cU3H3e9C
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2021
At the very least, the Bills better hope like hell it works out because they just invested a staggering amount of money into their franchise quarterback.
If it doesn’t work out, then they’re toast for years to come.
View this post on Instagram
Props to Allen for getting his money. Being a franchise quarterback in the NFL simply puts you on a different planet when it comes to money.