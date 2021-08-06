Bills QB Josh Allen Gets A Six-Year Contract Extension Worth Up To $258 Million

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has agreed to a monster extension.

The Bills announced Friday afternoon that an extension had been reached with the rising quarterback star, and the details are impressive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills)

According to Adam Schefter, Allen’s deal is worth $258 million over six years, and he’ll get $150 million guaranteed.

Compensation update on Josh Allen new deal that @mortreport reported on: it’s a six-year deal worth $258 million, including $150 million guaranteed, per source. https://t.co/KXcgliKYAI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2021

That’s a whole lot of money for the former Wyoming star! That’s a whole lot of cash to play a sport, and getting $150 million guaranteed is nuts.

Is Allen worth it? Probably. He’s young, has proven that he can play at a high level and has a lot of years left in him.

Josh Allen’s new deal now will average $43 million a year. QBs next up for new deals – Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield – have to be quite happy. https://t.co/k3cU3H3e9C — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2021

At the very least, the Bills better hope like hell it works out because they just invested a staggering amount of money into their franchise quarterback.

If it doesn’t work out, then they’re toast for years to come.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills)

Props to Allen for getting his money. Being a franchise quarterback in the NFL simply puts you on a different planet when it comes to money.