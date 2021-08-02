REPORT: The Buffalo Bills Have Interest In Moving To Austin, Texas

The Buffalo Bills might be on the move to Texas.

According to Seth Wickersham, Austin is being eyed as a potential landing spot for the Bills as the team wants a new stadium.

An ownership source told Wickersham that the home of the Texas Longhorns is one of the “other cities elsewhere that desire an NFL franchise and would pay handsomely for it.”

An ownership source tells me that Austin is a possible destination—or threat—as one of the “other cities elsewhere that desire an NFL franchise and would pay handsomely for it.” https://t.co/zMf1oChO8K — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) August 1, 2021

It’s unclear if Austin is a legit landing spot or if ownership is just bluffing in order to get Buffalo to pay for a new stadium.

Obviously, a lot of things would have to happen in order for the Bills to move to Austin, but the fact discussions might even be happening is good news for people in Texas.

Right now, Austin is on one hell of a roll. The Longhorns are officially headed to the SEC in the coming years and their home city might land an NFL team.

There’s almost too much winning.

The @utsystem Board of Regents today unanimously voted to approve The University of Texas at Austin joining the @SEC 🤘 https://t.co/AkCzCxSMNY — UT Austin (@UTAustin) July 30, 2021

Will the Bills actually end up moving to Austin? I wouldn’t bet on it. I’d bet that this is a bluff in order to get Buffalo to foot the bill for whatever the team wants.

They’re one of the most historic franchises in NFL history, and pulling up roots seems unlikely.

Then again, the Rams recently did it! So, anything is possible.