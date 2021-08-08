Deleted Photos And Video Offer Inside Glimpse Into Obama’s Decadent, Maskless Birthday Party

One of the performers at former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party posted pictures of the bash to his Instagram before being told he had to remove them due to a photography ban, The New York Post reported Sunday.

Rapper Trap Beckham and manager T.J. Chapman posted pictures of the event on their social media, with the snaps capturing the party’s food and alcohol selections and guests of the party before having to be removed, according to The New York Post. Obama celebrated his birthday Saturday with an extravagant bash at his home in Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. (RELATED: Obama Dials Back Birthday Bash That Planned To Host Hundreds Of Guests Amid Backlash)

“Had to delete everything due to the rules,” Beckham explained. “It was epic for sure. If any videos surface it’s going viral. He danced the whole time. Nobody ever seen Obama like this before.”

DJ posts stealth pics of Obama’s ‘epic’ birthday party — before being forced to delete them https://t.co/9fGUVeXaM0 pic.twitter.com/aRO5KOzi9K — New York Post (@nypost) August 8, 2021

Singer Erykah Badu also posted videos of the party on her social media and took pictures of the former president dancing — maskless — before deleting it, The New York Post reported.

Video of Obama’s maskless Martha’s Vineyard birthday party before Erykah Badu deleted it pic.twitter.com/ge0k23XioV — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) August 8, 2021

Some pictures and videos featured high-end liquor choices, extravagant entrees, desserts and recreational marijuana use, The New York Post reported. Other photos showed gold napkins, facial mask coverings and backstage passes that featured a logo with 44X60. The logo was designed for the party and represented the 44th president’s 60th birthday, according to The New York Post.

Beckham performed his song “Birthday B*tch” for Obama, while Alicia Keys and John Legend also performed for the former president, The New York Post reported.

Many have criticized Obama for holding the party as the Delta variant of COVID-19 has resulted in the most cases and hospitalizations since February. Although the guest list featured numerous celebrities and musicians, President Joe Biden did not attend the event.