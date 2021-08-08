Editorial

Wisconsin Releases Fall Training Camp Footage

Nov 21, 2020; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) passes against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The Wisconsin Badgers are rolling in fall camp, and it looks like the team is in prime shape.

Camp has been underway for a few days at this point, and the team has been keeping fans updated with plenty of footage. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Not only are the pads on, but the boys are hitting. As a football fan, there’s nothing I like hearing more than the sound of pads cracking.

Nothing gets the blood pumping like some great camp footage. It’s a sign that the season beginning is right around the corner.

The first games start August 28 and most of the country will kick off the following Saturday. If that doesn’t amp you up, I don’t know what will.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

I can’t tell you all how excited I am for games to get underway. The Badgers open with Penn State, and you best believe that I’ll be ready.

I’ll be ready to roll from the moment I get out of bed.

See you all September 4!