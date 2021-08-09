Jen Psaki Says It’s Sexist To Be Called ‘Nice’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told Vogue Magazine that it’s sexist when people describe her as “nice” in an interview published Monday.

Psaki likened being called “nice” to the sound of “nails on a chalkboard.”

“I was introduced to a foreign delegation in the hallway the other day as ‘This is Jen. You may have seen her do the briefings. She’s a really nice person.’ I’m like, really?” Psaki told the outlet. “You can’t think of a better description?”

Psaki continued, saying it’s “sexist and a little diminishing” to describe her as “nice.” (RELATED: Melania’s Spokeswoman Hits Back At Vogue Editor Anna Wintour’s Choice To Not Put The First Lady On Its Cover)

“It’s also this desire to put people in a box,” she added. “Yes, sometimes I’m friendly and joyful, and sometimes I’m tough, and sometimes I’m straightforward.”

Vogue’s article praised the press secretary for not complaining about CNN’s coverage or “spouting flagrant, easily disprovable lies” – an apparent dig at former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who often echoed former President Donald Trump’s frequent criticism of the media.

The magazine described how most White House reporters are a fan of Psaki and explained that her style was to develop a “personable rapport” with journalists.

Vogue traditionally features political figures, especially first ladies. The magazine faced scrutiny from the Trump White House when it snubbed former first lady Melania Trump and decided not to put her on the cover. Vogue returned to the tradition of photographing first ladies with Jill Biden, who was featured on a cover in August.