Quentin Tarantino Says He Kept Promise To His Mother To Not Share A ‘Penny’ He Earned From His ‘Little Writing’ Career

Famed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino said he has kept a promise he made to his mother to not share a “penny” he earned from his “little writing” career during a fight they had when he was a kid.

The “Pulp Fiction” director alleged that his mom, Connie Zastoupil, “was b*tching at” him about writing screenplays in school when he was 12 and went on a “tirade” against him.” The 58-year-old director made the comments during his appearance on “The Moment” podcast, the Independent U.K. reported Monday. (RELATED: Quentin Tarantino Allegedly Stormed Out Of A Meeting After This One Suggestion)

“And then in the middle of her little tirade, she said ‘Oh, and by the way, this little ‘writing career,’ with the finger quotes and everything. This little ‘writing career’ that you’re doing? That sh*t is f*cking over,'” he claimed.

Quentin Tarantino says he vowed to never give his mom a penny after she said “‘by the way, this little writing career?’ — with finger quotes — this little writing career you’re doing? That shit is fucking over!’” “I helped her out of a jam with the IRS but no house! No Cadillac” pic.twitter.com/1FSBv7oHQv — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 9, 2021

“When she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I go, ‘OK, lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see penny one from my success. There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that,'” Tarantino continued. (RELATED: Throwback: Fergie Says Quentin Tarantino Bit Her In Resurfaced 2006 Clip)

The “Reservoir Dogs” director also claimed that he had stuck to the promise. “I helped her out with a jam with the IRS. But no house. No Cadillac, no house. There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children. Remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what’s meaningful to them,” he explained.