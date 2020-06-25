Quentin Tarantino Allegedly Stormed Out Of A Meeting After This One Suggestion

Quentin Tarantino allegedly stormed out of a meeting once after an executive suggested making his movie, “The Hateful Eight,” available for watching on iPhones.

The revelation came from NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell, who told the Wall Street Journal the 57-year-old filmmaker walked out of a meeting after Shell pitched the idea, according to Complex in a piece published Wednesday. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Sets The Stage For An Epic Finale In The Latest Episode ‘Passed Pawn’)

“‘What if we released it on iPhones?'” Shell told the outlet of his conversation with the “Pulp Fiction” maker. “‘Great,’ Mr. Tarantino replied, and stormed out of the meeting.” (RELATED: Throwback: Fergie Says Quentin Tarantino Bit Her In Resurfaced 2006 Clip)

The report goes on to note that Tarantino came to the meeting hoping to propose releasing his film on 70mm and the suggestion of releasing on the very small screen apparently didn’t sit well with him.

However, as things would go, the “Reservoir Dogs” movie maker would later end up partnering with Netflix to release an extended version of his film made into a four-episode miniseries, something Tarantino later praised as an “intriguing” opportunity. The movie is also available on the site.

“Netflix came to us and said, ‘Hey, look, if you’d be interested…If there’s even more footage, if you’d be interested in putting it together and in a way that we could show it as three or four episodes, depending on how much extra footage you have, we’d be willing to do that,” Tarantino told Film.

“I thought, wow, that’s really intriguing,” he added. “I mean, the movie exists as a movie, but if I were to use all the footage we shot, and see if I could put it together in episode form, I was game to give that a shot, give that a try.”