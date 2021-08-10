Bart Scott Claims Cam Newton Calling Mac Jones ‘Mac And Cheese’ Is Body Shaming

Bart Scott isn’t impressed with Cam Newton’s nickname for Mac Jones.

The two quarterbacks are currently battling it out to see who will lead the offense for Bill Belichick and the Patriots, and over the summer the Auburn Heisman winner coined Jones as “mac and cheese.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Scott isn’t too pumped about the name!

Mac Jones says Cam Newton has given him the nickname “Mac and Cheese.” pic.twitter.com/QRp4eUTP6P — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 10, 2021

“Mac and cheese is like one of the most disrespectful nicknames that I’ve heard in a long time, and this dude thinks it’s a term of endearment. Like, I don’t know if somebody told him that he’s pretty much body shaming him,” Scott said during a Monday appearance on “KJZ” while talking about the Patriots QB battle.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Of all the things to get upset about, I’m pretty sure Newton calling Jones “mac and cheese” isn’t one of them.

In fact, it’s probably not worth a second of your time. Jones is an adult man and can figure it out for himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots)

Also calling someone mac and cheese is a hysterical nickname. Who cares if someone thinks it’s body shaming. It’s really funny to imagine Jones running around the field as teammates shout this at him.

If he doesn’t like it, then he can learn to deal with it himself. After all, he’s a rookie. He shouldn’t have much to say at all.

Let his play do the talking.

Cam Newton struggled with accuracy today and was 7 of 13 (one drop) with 2 INTs. He’s now got 5 INTs in camp. Mac Jones was sharp throughout and was 17 of 23 (three drops, one incompletion when Henry tripped) with an INT on a dropped ball. He’s got 2 INTs in camp. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 4, 2021

Everyone take a deep breath and relax. There’s no reason to be outraged!