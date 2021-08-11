Entertainment

Glenn Greenwald Blasts YouTube For Suspending Rand Paul, Says ‘We’re Now At The Point’ Almost ‘No Dissent Is Allowed’

US journalist Glenn Greenwald, founder and editor of The Intercept website gestures during a hearing at the Lower House's Human Rights Commission in Brasilia, Brazil, on June 25, 2019. (EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images)

EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Glenn Greenwald, journalist and co-founder of The Intercept, blasted YouTube for suspending Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul over his video “disputing” the “efficacy” of “cloth masks,” and warned “we’re now at the point” almost “no dissent is allowed.”

“Amazing: Google’s YouTube suspended @RandPaul — a US Senator and a medical doctor — for disputing the efficacy of cloth masks,” Greenwald tweeted Wednesday in a lengthy Twitter thread. (RELATED: Rand Paul Calls On Citizens To ‘Resist’ Mask Mandates And Lockdowns)

“JUST LAST WEEK: Biden’s former COVID adviser, the epidemiologist Michael Osterholm, told @camanpour exactly the same thing,” he added.

“Here’s what DR. Osterholm, not just an epidemiologist but the Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota and Biden’s own former COVID adviser, said on PBS. Read this: you can’t say this on YouTube.” (RELATED: ‘If They Can Do It To Me, They Can Do It To You’: Trump Publishes Op-Ed Doubling Down On His Criticism Of Big Tech)

Greenwald’s post highlighted remarks from Osterholm’s appearance on PBS in which he stated “we’ve all done a disservice to the public” because face cloth coverings “actually only have very limited impact in reducing the amount of virus” a person inhales in or exhales out. (RELATED: Glenn Greenwald Blasts Brian Stelter Over CNN’s Low Ratings)

Greenwald included Osterholm’s comments on “CNN saying exactly the same thing that @RandPaul just got suspended from YouTube for saying,” and asked “Why can [you] say this on CNN or PBS but not YouTube????”

The journalist talked about how many warned this kind of censorship would happen “when people like Alex Jones and Milo started getting de-personed from the internet” and “most cheered.”

“In 4 short years, we’re now at the point where almost no dissent is allowed,” Greenwald explained, as he noted people cheering Paul’s suspension are completely “authoritarian.” “There was always an authoritarian strain in US liberalism. But it become the dominant strain — the defining strain — when they got convinced during the [President Donald] Trump years that they were on the front lines fighting a fascist takeover, and now believe their adversaries are criminals.”

“There’s one key point overlooked in discussions of Big Tech censorship,” he added. “Even if you want to reject the view adopted by the House Antitrust Committee that these are monopolies, their censorship is *not* purely ‘private company’ decisions. They’re coerced by Dems to censor.”

Paul was suspended for seven days from the streaming site for allegedly violating YouTube’s “misinformation” rules after he claimed in a clip that “cloth masks don’t work” and most store-bought masks “don’t prevent infection.”

“I think this kind of censorship is very dangerous, incredibly anti-free speech, and truly anti-progress of science, which involves skepticism and argumentation to arrive at the truth,” Paul shared in a press release.