You Betcha Releases Hilarious ‘Guy Who Drinks More Than You’ Video

You Betcha has hit another home run.

The popular entertainment company recently released a video titled "Guy Who Drinks More Than You," and it's downright hysterical.

If you only watch one funny video today, I suggest you make it this one. Fire it up below.

Did You Betcha do it again or did You Betcha do it again? The answer is yes. You Betcha simply doesn’t know how to miss. Everything the company posts is downright incredible and this wasn’t an exemption at all.

Look, we all know this guy. We all know a guy who loves talking about how much beer they can throw back. Hell, some of you reading this right now might even be that guy.

There’s nothing wrong with it. Embrace it!

It’s Friday night in America. We have @BuschBeer chilling on ice in my @OrcaCoolers, college football is going to happen, I have my @Yellowstone hat on, sitting in my @BadgerFootball chairs and we’re going to win the war against coronavirus. P.S.: How’d I do @ohhyoubetcha? pic.twitter.com/r7pkGlSlao — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 15, 2020

At the end of the day, as long as your energy is positive and the vibes are great, I couldn’t care less if someone embraces their ability to crush beers.

We didn’t win WWII so that we could be told in 2021 that drinking beer is no longer acceptable. Last time I checked, this is still America.

Props to You Betcha for dropping another incredible video.