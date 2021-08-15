Stefanik Says Middle East Unrest Under Biden In Stark Contrast With Trump, Who ‘Crushed The Islamic Terrorists’

Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik said Sunday that the Middle East under President Joe Biden has “Islamic terrorists on the march.”

The congresswoman tweeted that under former President Donald Trump, the U.S. “crushed the Islamic Terrorists like Soleimani, protected American citizens & embassies around the world, and delivered historic peace to the Middle East.”

Under Trump: The US crushed the Islamic Terrorists like Soleimani, protected American citizens & embassies around the world, and delivered historic peace to the Middle East. Under Biden: Islamic Terrorists on the march, capturing an entire country & releasing their prisoners. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 15, 2021

Under Biden, Stefanik wrote, “Islamic Terrorists [are] on the march, capturing an entire country & releasing their prisoners.”

“American lives are at risk. A world in crisis because of Joe Biden,” she continued. (RELATED: Taliban Fighters Enter Kabul After Afghan President Flees)

The Taliban quickly took over major cities throughout Afghanistan within the past week and breached the capital, Kabul, early Sunday, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as the insurgents moved towards the capital. Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Afghan National Reconciliation Council, said the president’s decision to leave the country leaves it in a “difficult situation,” according to AP. “God should hold him accountable.”

Afghanistan’s acting defense minister, Bismillah Khan Mohammadi, also criticized Ghani’s decision to flee the country. He said, “They tied our hands from behind and sold the country. Curse Ghani and his gang,” AP reported.