Page From Republican Party Website Touting Trump’s Taliban Deal Appears To Be Removed

A page appeared to be removed from the Republican Party’s website that used to tout former President Donald Trump’s agreement with the Taliban, it was reported Sunday.

The page titled “President Trump Is Bringing Peace To The Middle East” detailed Trump’s efforts in furthering the peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo and the deal with the Taliban.

The webpage now only displays a “404 error” message.

How quickly can the politics around Afghanistan change? Here’s a section on the RNC’s website in June; click it now and you get a 404 error. (Rest of page was about Kosovo/Israel-Arab deals.) https://t.co/kDJo95QfiF pic.twitter.com/HkZok9mgJW — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 15, 2021

The February 2020 deal — which outlined the pace and conditions of the U.S. troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, along with the commitments of the Taliban regarding control over the spread of terrorism on the Afghan soil — was praised on the webpage as a “historic peace agreement … which would end America’s longest war.”

The Taliban advanced into the capital city of Kabul after the democratically elected president, Ashraf Ghani, fled the country. (RELATED: Taliban Reaches Kabul, Reportedly Plan To Declare ‘Islamic Emirate Of Afghanistan’)

The U.S. Department of State and Department of Defense (DOD) announced Sunday that a total of about 6,000 troops would be temporarily deployed to Afghanistan to ensure the safe evacuation of American citizens.