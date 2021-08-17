Disgraced Gov. Cuomo Files For Lifetime $50,000 Pension

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo filed paperwork with the state Tuesday in order to receive $50,000 per year for the rest of his life as part of a lifetime pension.

“The governor just filed his application for service retirement. The date of retirement is Sept. 1, 2021,” said a spokesman for New York’s comptroller’s office, according to the New York Post.

Disgraced Gov. Cuomo files for $50K pension ahead of delayed resignation https://t.co/moEM3wdMdR pic.twitter.com/uat7LpYn0O — New York Post (@nypost) August 17, 2021

“So if you’re wondering, without a felony conviction and several other steps, Cuomo would be eligible for his full pension, at taxpayer expense, for the rest of his life,” said President and CEO of the Empire Center For Public Policy Tim Hoefer, according to The Post.

The only way Cuomo would be ineligible for the pension is if he is convicted of a felony. (RELATED: NY Assembly ‘Suspends’ Cuomo Impeachment Proceedings Following Resignation)

Cuomo announced Aug. 10 that he would resign as governor by Aug. 24 after a report that alleged repeated sexual harassment and multiple people calling for his resignation. He did not admit to any of the allegations in the report during the announcement.

While New York lawmakers suspended the impeachment proceedings after Cuomo announced his resignation, Republicans in the legislature are still calling for impeachment investigations to proceed. However, it is not yet clear whether the impeachment investigation will continue following Cuomo’s resignation.