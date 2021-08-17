‘He’s Right’: Stephen Colbert Backs Biden, Compares ‘Radicals’ On Jan. 6 To Taliban In Afghanistan

Stephen Colbert backed President Joe Biden amid criticism of Biden’s administration’s Afghanistan withdrawal, and compared the “radicals” at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to the Taliban’s take over.

“He’s [Biden’s] right,” the host of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” told his audience Monday in a video posted on YouTube, as he played a clip of the president explaining Afghan allies “didn’t show the will to fight.” The president also said the events on the ground proved “ending military” involvement “now was the right decision.” (RELATED: US General Expects Terror Threats From The Taliban And Al Qaeda To Increase)

“American troops can not and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves,” POTUS added.

It starts at the 7:15 minute mark.

WATCH:

“We’ve had troops there for 20 years,” the 57-year-old talk show host shared. “They fought. They sacrificed. Their families sacrificed so that we wouldn’t have a terrorist attack in America planned in a foreign country.” (RELATED: Taliban Fighters Enter Kabul After Afghan President Flees)

“Why should our soldiers be fighting radicals in a civil war in Afghanistan?” he added, as he showed an image of the riot on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. “We’ve got our own on Capitol Hill.” (RELATED: ‘Dragged’: Meghan McCain Blasts ‘Every Single Person In Biden Administration’ Over Fall Of Kabul)

Earlier in the segment, Colbert admitted it was “hard to argue the White House didn’t shank the withdrawal” and played a clip of Biden stating in July that the “likelihood that there would be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country” was “highly unlikely.”

“That is the most inaccurate prediction from a president since [Abraham] Lincoln said ‘see you after the play,'” the talk show host shared.

It comes at the 3:50 minute mark.

The Taliban takeover of the country happened quickly as the militant group attacked large cities. There have been reports of summary executions and beatings in Taliban-controlled areas, a United Nations report read in August. Chaos ensued after U.S. planes evacuated people, with Afghans clinging to planes and running down the tarmac.