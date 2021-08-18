Editorial

Oakland Athletics Pitcher Chris Bassitt Gets Drilled In The Face By The Ball

Chris Bassitt (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/ElExtrabase/status/1427792205226422279)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt suffered a terrifying moment during a Tuesday game against the White Sox.

After throwing a pitch to White Sox player Brian Goodwin, the ball came cruising back at Bassitt and crushed him square in the face. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He immediately hit the dirt and was clearly in a ton of pain. You can watch the terrifying moment below.

According to CBS Sports, The Athletic reported that the hit off of the 100 mph pitch caused facial structure damage to Bassitt, but didn’t damage his vision.

So, while it was brutally bad, Bassitt was able to get a little lucky.

You don’t often see scary injuries in the MLB, but when you do, they can be really bad. Getting hit in the face by a ball off one of your own pitches is about as bad as it gets.

I can’t imagine the kind of pain that must cause.

Fortunately, it sounds like Bassitt will eventually be okay. Hopefully, he’s able to bounce back better than ever.