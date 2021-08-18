Oakland Athletics Pitcher Chris Bassitt Gets Drilled In The Face By The Ball

Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt suffered a terrifying moment during a Tuesday game against the White Sox.

After throwing a pitch to White Sox player Brian Goodwin, the ball came cruising back at Bassitt and crushed him square in the face.

He immediately hit the dirt and was clearly in a ton of pain. You can watch the terrifying moment below.

Chris Bassitt fue golpeado en la cara por esta línea de 100.1 MPH de Brian Goodwin. #ElExtrabase⚾️ pic.twitter.com/X9z2J0jI92 — El Extrabase ⚾️ (@ElExtrabase) August 18, 2021

According to CBS Sports, The Athletic reported that the hit off of the 100 mph pitch caused facial structure damage to Bassitt, but didn’t damage his vision.

So, while it was brutally bad, Bassitt was able to get a little lucky.

A’s pitcher Chris Bassitt was carted off the field after being hit by a line drive. Hope he’s OK 🙏 (via @NBCSAthletics)pic.twitter.com/KwTC1wGjBR — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) August 18, 2021

You don’t often see scary injuries in the MLB, but when you do, they can be really bad. Getting hit in the face by a ball off one of your own pitches is about as bad as it gets.

I can’t imagine the kind of pain that must cause.

Chris Bassitt is conscious and aware, and is on his way to the hospital. We will provide additional information when possible. — AthleticsPR (@AthleticsPR) August 18, 2021

Our thoughts are with Chris Bassitt and the @Athletics. 💚 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 18, 2021

Fortunately, it sounds like Bassitt will eventually be okay. Hopefully, he’s able to bounce back better than ever.