REPORT: Rasheed Wallace Joins The Memphis Tigers As An Assistant Coach

Rasheed Wallace has reportedly joined the staff of the Memphis Tigers.

According to Shams Charania, the retired NBA legend has joined Penny Hardaway’s staff as an assistant coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Salary details aren’t known at this time.

16-year NBA veteran Rasheed Wallace – a 2004 champion and four-time All-Star – has agreed to a deal to become a new assistant coach at University of Memphis under Penny Hardaway, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 18, 2021

Honestly, this is an awesome development for the Tigers and Wallace. Back in the day when he was balling, Rasheed was a beast.

Not only was he a beast, but he was decades ahead of big men being able to shoot from deep. It’s super common now.

Back in the day when Wallace was leading the Pistons and Trail Blazers, it was rare for a big man to step outside and open it up.

He was years ahead of the rest of the league, and his antics were even more legendary than his silky smooth jumper.

He used to get technical fouls like they were going out of style.

Now, he’ll be coaching young men at one of the best mid-major programs in all of America. With Penny Hardaway already coaching the Tigers, the program now has two iconic former NBA players on staff.

That should make recruiting very easy!

2004 NBA champion Rasheed Wallace will be coaching under Penny Hardaway as the assistant coach at University of Memphis, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/JZz8G1D7NV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 18, 2021

This is going to be a ton of fun and I sincerely hope Memphis makes multiple deep tournament runs with Rasheed Wallace helping to call the shots.