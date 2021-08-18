REPORT: The Reds And Cubs Will Play In The 2022 Field Of Dreams Game

The Cubs and Reds will reportedly meet in Iowa in 2022.

According to NBC Chicago, the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs will play in the 2022 Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa, which is the same place the movie with Kevin Costner was filmed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sources: Cubs-Reds to Play 2022 Field of Dreams Game Aug. 11 https://t.co/Iq4Jl171f4 — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) August 17, 2021

The game last week between the White Sox and Yankees was one of the coolest events in MLB history, and it became immediately clear that it wouldn’t be a one off event for the league.

When you put together an event that is such a giant success, you don’t just stop after one time. You keep things rolling.

“They built it, and they certainly did come. This is our Field of Dreams.” Kevin Costner with an awesome intro to the Field of Dreams game today 🙏 📺: #MLBatFieldofDreams live on FOX pic.twitter.com/sXX36zmxSN — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 12, 2021

That’s exactly what the MLB plans on doing, and August 11, 2022, fans around the country will reportedly get to watch the Cubs and Reds take the field in Iowa.

If it’s even a fraction as entertaining as the 2021 game, then fans are in for an incredible time.

Just In: The Field Of Dreams game is the most-watched regular season baseball game in 16 years. — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) August 13, 2021

If you didn’t watch the Field of Dreams Game this past Thursday, I suggest you find the highlights online. It was an incredible experience and game.

While I’m not a huge baseball fan, I’ll be the first to admit that it was the coolest thing I’ve seen from the league in a long time.

WALK OFF WIN FOR THE SOX IN THE BOTTOM OF THE NINTH! Incredible way to end the Field of Dreams game 🔥 #MLBatFieldofDreams pic.twitter.com/q70beFFzA2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 13, 2021

Now, we wait to watch the Reds and Cubs do the same in 2022! Can’t wait!