REPORT: The Reds And Cubs Will Play In The 2022 Field Of Dreams Game

DYERSVILLE, IOWA - AUGUST 12: A general view of the Field of Dreams during the first inning between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Cubs and Reds will reportedly meet in Iowa in 2022.

According to NBC Chicago, the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs will play in the 2022 Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa, which is the same place the movie with Kevin Costner was filmed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The game last week between the White Sox and Yankees was one of the coolest events in MLB history, and it became immediately clear that it wouldn’t be a one off event for the league.

When you put together an event that is such a giant success, you don’t just stop after one time. You keep things rolling.

That’s exactly what the MLB plans on doing, and August 11, 2022, fans around the country will reportedly get to watch the Cubs and Reds take the field in Iowa.

If it’s even a fraction as entertaining as the 2021 game, then fans are in for an incredible time.

If you didn’t watch the Field of Dreams Game this past Thursday, I suggest you find the highlights online. It was an incredible experience and game.

While I’m not a huge baseball fan, I’ll be the first to admit that it was the coolest thing I’ve seen from the league in a long time.

Now, we wait to watch the Reds and Cubs do the same in 2022! Can’t wait!