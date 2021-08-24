Editorial

Twitter Roasts Urban Meyer As The Jaguars Struggle In The Preseason

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 23: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Fans are enjoying the Jaguars and Urban Meyer struggling in the preseason.

The Jaguars dropped another preseason game Monday night to the Saints, and fans were quick to notice Meyer was visibly not happy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It didn’t take long at all for fans to start speculating Meyer might already be regretting his decision to come out of retirement to coach again.

Check out some of the funniest reactions below.

It truly does seem like the expectations in Jacksonville and the reality of the situation are two very different things.

The expectation among fans was that the team might struggle, but would be very solid overall with Trevor Lawrence and Meyer leading the way.

Clearly, that hasn’t even come close to happening through two preseason games.

Not only has it not come close to happening, but the Jaguars don’t even look impressive at all. They look like they need a bunch of help.

At this point, you’d have to be delusional to think the Jaguars are a 12- or 13-win team this season.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

We’ll see how Urban does once the regular season rolls around, but it’s time for people to start dialing back beliefs about winning a bunch.

H/T: BroBible