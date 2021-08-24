Twitter Roasts Urban Meyer As The Jaguars Struggle In The Preseason

Fans are enjoying the Jaguars and Urban Meyer struggling in the preseason.

The Jaguars dropped another preseason game Monday night to the Saints, and fans were quick to notice Meyer was visibly not happy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Urban Meyer update pic.twitter.com/4gqvo6wDEq — The Comeback (@thecomeback) August 24, 2021

It didn’t take long at all for fans to start speculating Meyer might already be regretting his decision to come out of retirement to coach again.

Check out some of the funniest reactions below.

Urban Meyer looks like he’s ready to fake a heart attack at a moment’s notice if things go bad this season pic.twitter.com/KBl3H9R0zL — gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 24, 2021

Urban Meyer in the halftime locker room pic.twitter.com/XGcF7zYxs1 — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) August 24, 2021

Urban Meyer when someone asks him if he thinks Trevor Lawrence will be the starting QB by Week 4 pic.twitter.com/AvtJ4pl60o — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) August 24, 2021

Urban Meyer by halftime pic.twitter.com/Pn2YOvOtdl — ⚜️Tony Jones Sr.⚜️ (@Midel_Castro) August 24, 2021

I love the “it’s preseason” replies like a coach being upset with his team can only happen in the regular season. The Jags look like a dumpster fire right now. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) August 24, 2021

Urban looks so distraught on the sideline — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) August 24, 2021

It truly does seem like the expectations in Jacksonville and the reality of the situation are two very different things.

The expectation among fans was that the team might struggle, but would be very solid overall with Trevor Lawrence and Meyer leading the way.

Clearly, that hasn’t even come close to happening through two preseason games.

Urban Meyer in Week 4 after the Jags start out 0-3: pic.twitter.com/EjQzqOL1Je — huie (@callmehuie) August 24, 2021

Not only has it not come close to happening, but the Jaguars don’t even look impressive at all. They look like they need a bunch of help.

At this point, you’d have to be delusional to think the Jaguars are a 12- or 13-win team this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

We’ll see how Urban does once the regular season rolls around, but it’s time for people to start dialing back beliefs about winning a bunch.

