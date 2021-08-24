Jake Paul Says He’s The Young Generation’s Muhammad Ali And Mike Tyson

Jake Paul’s delusions know no limits.

Paul is slated to fight Tyron Woodley this upcoming Sunday in his biggest boxing match yet, but he already thinks he’s on the same level as some all-time greats. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I am on a trajectory to become the biggest prizefighter in the world…For the kids, I look like Mike Tyson. Your grandpa had Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson, your dad had Floyd Mayweather, this generation has Jake Paul,” the social media star said when speaking with Showtime’s Brian Custer, according to BroBible.

It’s truly incredible that these words actually left Jake Paul’s mouth. It’s hard to believe it’s real, but here we are.

He just compared himself to arguably the three most notable boxers in history, and said he’s the latest version for the younger generations.

You know how many legit boxers Jake Paul has fought and beaten? Zero. The closest he’s come to a boxer was Ben Askren, whose striking was atrocious during his time in the UFC.

Now, he’s taken things up a notch with Woodley, but it’s still not the same as a legit boxer.

You know when I’ll take Jake Paul seriously? When he steps in the ring against an actual champion fighter and wins.

Of course, he won’t do that because he knows his charade will then be over. He’d get knocked out in a matter of seconds.

So, I guess we’ll just sit around and watch him box retired UFC fighters as he continues to say outrageous things.