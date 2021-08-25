Editorial

NFL Agents Claim The League Doesn’t Care About Social Justice

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 20: The message "End Racism" is seen on the helmet of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
NFL agents believe the league doesn’t actually care about social justice.

The Athletic interviewed several unnamed agents about the issue, and they didn’t have flattering things to say about the league’s handling of social justice issues, race and diversity over the past year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Fox, one agent told The Athletic that the status quo remains unchanged and added, “It’s all bullsh*t. The NFL does not care. They just want everyone to believe they care. Same with player health. The same people are hiring the same people who will hire the same people.”

“Nothing. I think the NFL operates in a vacuum. Deal with the problem, spend money, move on. People forget,” another unnamed agent told The Athletic when speaking about whether or not things have changed.

A third told the outlet, “I’m hoping it becomes less about protests and more about actions. What can players do on the education side and community side? Players get engaged, talk to law enforcement and help more (and) became aware who wants to get involved beyond #protest.”

I hate to burst everyone’s bubble here, but the NFL probably doesn’t actually care a bunch about pushing social justice messages.

You know why? Because the average American isn’t racist at all and doesn’t want messages about race in the USA shoved down their throat.

Don’t believe me? Well, don’t take my word for it. Take Adam Silver’s words for it.

The NFL is a business and viewers are the customers. That’s who the NFL caters to. That’s who ultimately matters, and the average American is a good person.

The average American is not out in the streets trying to riot or oppress people. So, why during the three free hours they might have a week would they want to listen to more protesting and SJW messages?

It’s a football league. It’s not politics.

Let’s also not pretend like the NFL is a racist organization. It’s a business that has elevated countless people of all races and backgrounds out of poverty.

The NFL has very little to apologize for, and that’s a fact.

