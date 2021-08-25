NFL Agents Claim The League Doesn’t Care About Social Justice

NFL agents believe the league doesn’t actually care about social justice.

The Athletic interviewed several unnamed agents about the issue, and they didn’t have flattering things to say about the league’s handling of social justice issues, race and diversity over the past year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

🚨NFL agent survey, part 2. What do 33 reps think of: 🏈the Jerry Jones-led Cowboys

🏈Jon Gruden & Urban Meyer

🏈investigation into Washington’s culture

🏈NIL, race & diversity, NFLPA

🏈1st pick in ’22 draft,

🏈How they’d fix the NFL For @TheAthletic:https://t.co/GWf54Y0mrG — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 25, 2021

According to Fox, one agent told The Athletic that the status quo remains unchanged and added, “It’s all bullsh*t. The NFL does not care. They just want everyone to believe they care. Same with player health. The same people are hiring the same people who will hire the same people.”

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

“Nothing. I think the NFL operates in a vacuum. Deal with the problem, spend money, move on. People forget,” another unnamed agent told The Athletic when speaking about whether or not things have changed.

A third told the outlet, “I’m hoping it becomes less about protests and more about actions. What can players do on the education side and community side? Players get engaged, talk to law enforcement and help more (and) became aware who wants to get involved beyond #protest.”

I hate to burst everyone’s bubble here, but the NFL probably doesn’t actually care a bunch about pushing social justice messages.

Critics of so-called “woke” sports might hate it. But NFL plans to wade into Culture Wars again this year, with on-field signs promoting social justice. And likely allowing players to add names of victims of police violence + other messages to helmets. https://t.co/uh30Ig4hnK — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) July 14, 2021

You know why? Because the average American isn’t racist at all and doesn’t want messages about race in the USA shoved down their throat.

Don’t believe me? Well, don’t take my word for it. Take Adam Silver’s words for it.

The NFL is a business and viewers are the customers. That’s who the NFL caters to. That’s who ultimately matters, and the average American is a good person.

The average American is not out in the streets trying to riot or oppress people. So, why during the three free hours they might have a week would they want to listen to more protesting and SJW messages?

It’s a football league. It’s not politics.

Let’s also not pretend like the NFL is a racist organization. It’s a business that has elevated countless people of all races and backgrounds out of poverty.

The NFL has very little to apologize for, and that’s a fact.

ESPN’s site @TheUndefeated published a piece claiming the NFL is racist against black QBs. The four highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL are all black, and their contracts total more than $900 million. The NFL is apparently terrible at being racist. https://t.co/wA4n2Js70V — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 27, 2021

