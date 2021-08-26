Kevin Hayes Posts Heartbreaking Tribute To His Brother Jimmy

Kevin Hayes recently shared a heartbreaking tribute to his brother Jimmy.

Jimmy Hayes died unexpectedly at the age of 31, and nobody seems to have any idea what took the former hockey star from this planet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Former Hockey Star Dies At The Age Of 31. Here’s What We Know https://t.co/mIHOROv4Pt — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 23, 2021

In an Instagram post, the Flyers star wrote about the importance his older brother had on his life, and it’s absolutely gut-wrenching to read.

He wrote the following in part:

You taught me everything I needed to know in order to succeed. You lit up every single room you walked into with your smile and positive attitude. Everyone wanted to be around Jim, the big, goofy, horrible dancer, funny, genuine and kindest person around. I will never forget the times we shared or the memories we made and know that I will try my hardest to have your legacy live on. Our world lost someone special and I don’t know if I will ever be the same but till we meet again, I LOVE YOU JIM!

You can read the entire post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hayes (@kphayes12)

That’s an absolutely brutal tribute to read through. You can feel the pain in Kevin’s words and you can feel the weight of this death on him.

He lost his older brother, and I can only imagine what he must be going through.

Boston College Hockey is heartbroken over the passing of Jimmy Hayes. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Hayes family. pic.twitter.com/2nL59U6Fgs — BC Hockey (@BCHockey) August 23, 2021

As I always say, death is hard, but it’s much harder whenever a young person dies unexpectedly. Jimmy Hayes had his whole life ahead of him after a very solid NHL career.

He should have been preparing for decades of joy. Instead, he passed onto the other side at the age of 31. To call it tragic doesn’t even begin to accurately describe the situation.

Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes has died. 31 years old. I just chatted with him last week at a golf course. He leaves behind wife Kristen & two young boys, 2 and 3 months. Also brother Kevin, three sisters and a Mom and Dad. Devastating news for family and Boston hockey community. pic.twitter.com/fgtwyYQ4IO — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) August 23, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin Hayes and his entire family during this incredibly tough time. Let’s all hope they’re able to eventually find closure.