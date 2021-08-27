Saints Name Jameis Winston Starting Quarterback

Jameis Winston has won the quarterback battle in New Orleans.

According to Adam Schefter, Winston will start week one for the Saints against Green Bay after beating out Taysom Hill for the starting job. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jameis Winston has been named the Saints’ starting quarterback and will make his first start for New Orleans on opening day vs. Green Bay Packers, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2021

Saints players were spotted yesterday congratulating Jameis Winston, who locked up the job with a strong performance during Monday night’s preseason win over the Jaguars. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2021

After what we’ve seen go down in the preseason so far, I’m not surprised at all that Winston earned the starting nod.

He looked substantially better than Hill, and I’m not sure how anyone could argue differently. He pushed the ball downfield against the Jags without any issues.

If you can’t throw the long ball in the NFL, then your offense is in big trouble.

Will Taysom Hill continue to see the field in some kind of role? For sure. He’s not going to stop getting playing time.

Just like when Drew Brees was the starting quarterback, Sean Payton will find a role for Hill in the offense. Just for now, Winston will take the field as QB1, and he’s earned it.

He did it again: Marquez Callaway and Jameis Winston is a 🔥🔥🔥 connection. Callaway was an undrafted free agent in 2020. He’s going off tonight. pic.twitter.com/aOPXq1caUD — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 24, 2021

Now, fans will get to find out just how much Winston has rehabbed his career. If he can figure out how to not turn the ball over, New Orleans could be rolling this season.