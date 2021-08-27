Editorial

Aaron Rodgers Defends Teammates Who Aren’t Vaccinated, Says It’s A ‘Personal Decision’

Aug 21, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks on from the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t judge teammates who aren’t vaccinated.

Right now, the NFL is consumed by drama involving the coronavirus vaccine. The Bills have been in the news after multiple unvaccinated players were fined for not wearing masks and four guys were sent home after a close contact situation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As for the most famous player on the Packers, he’s not going to judge or criticize his teammates who choose to remain unvaccinated.

“Yeah, I’ve been immunized. There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys,” Rodgers told the media Thursday after practice, according to Packers Wire.

This is the correct stand for Rodgers and anyone else to take when it comes to dealing with your teammates. Unlike some in the media and Hollywood who just want to preach and lecture, it seems like Rodgers understands that his role doesn’t involve telling people what to do.

If players have problems, the NFL will deal with it. It’s not on Rodgers to get involved with the personal decisions of the guys he works with.

Believe it or not, it’s not anyone’s role outside of medical staff to get involved in the decisions of grown men.

That might be a hard pill for some people to swallow, but it’s 100% true.

Even though I hate the Packers, I have to give props to Rodgers for having a rational take on the situation.