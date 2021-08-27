Aaron Rodgers Defends Teammates Who Aren’t Vaccinated, Says It’s A ‘Personal Decision’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t judge teammates who aren’t vaccinated.

Right now, the NFL is consumed by drama involving the coronavirus vaccine. The Bills have been in the news after multiple unvaccinated players were fined for not wearing masks and four guys were sent home after a close contact situation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NFL Player Implies He Might Retire Because Of The League’s Coronavirus Rules https://t.co/hBaB124DSw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 27, 2021

As for the most famous player on the Packers, he’s not going to judge or criticize his teammates who choose to remain unvaccinated.

Don’t worry they got me too. But I was wearing a mask when I was in close contact with fully vaxxed trainer who tested positive and still got sent home. So what’s the point of the mask anyways? Meanwhile I’m here still testing negative and can’t come back. Make it make sense. https://t.co/VGzoy0ljb4 — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) August 26, 2021

“Yeah, I’ve been immunized. There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys,” Rodgers told the media Thursday after practice, according to Packers Wire.

Highlights of the 20-minute press conference from Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Thursday. https://t.co/49FIfgZmkN — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) August 27, 2021

This is the correct stand for Rodgers and anyone else to take when it comes to dealing with your teammates. Unlike some in the media and Hollywood who just want to preach and lecture, it seems like Rodgers understands that his role doesn’t involve telling people what to do.

If players have problems, the NFL will deal with it. It’s not on Rodgers to get involved with the personal decisions of the guys he works with.

Believe it or not, it’s not anyone’s role outside of medical staff to get involved in the decisions of grown men.

That might be a hard pill for some people to swallow, but it’s 100% true.

Even though I hate the Packers, I have to give props to Rodgers for having a rational take on the situation.