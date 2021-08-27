Tiffany Trump Celebrates Fiancees Birthday With Tons Of Terrific Throwback Shots

Tiffany Trump definitely got everyone’s attention Friday when she shared a whole host of terrific throwback shots to celebrate fiancee Michael Boulos’ birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my love!” the first daughter captioned her post on Instagram to her million plus followers. “@michaelboulos you are the most incredible man and I can’t wait for the rest of our lives together,” she added. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Tiffany’s post included several snaps of the happy couple together over the last few years. One photo was taken at the White House. In the picture, she’s wearing a short-sleeve little black dress with sparkling black high heels and looks great. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump)

Several other pictures appeared to come from the time the two spent together while on the water.

It was the first post from former President Donald Trump’s daughter in months since she posted a photo of her and Boulos posing for snap together and another of Tiffany and Michael posing for a photo with Trump outside what looked like his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump)

“Happy Father’s Day, Dad!” the first daughter captioned her great shot. “I’m so grateful for your boundless love, hilarious sense of humor, and for always believing in me!”

In January, Tiffany finally confirmed the rumors she and boyfriend Boulos were engaged. Her long-time boyfriend, a London graduate student and heir to a multibillion-dollar conglomerate in Nigeria, also shared the happy news, the Daily Mail reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump)

“Got engaged to the love of my life!” Boulos captioned his post on his social media at the time. “Looking forward to our next chapter together.”

The first daughter and Michael sparked engagement rumors in June 2019 following the Trump family’s visit to London. The two were spotted looking at engagement rings, according to the Evening Standard report at the time.

Happy Birthday.