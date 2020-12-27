What Are The Dolphins Doing With Tua Tagovailoa And Ryan Fitzpatrick?

What are the Dolphins doing with quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick?

Late during Miami’s 26-25 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Tua was benched in favor of Fitzpatrick, who successfully led the comeback effort. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

HOW DID RYAN FITZPATRICK MAKE THIS THROW pic.twitter.com/nOe1rBFOP4 — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) December 27, 2020

Obviously, you have to tip your cap to Fitzpatrick for leading the comeback and earning a win for the Dolphins.

The fact he did it with his head almost coming off is just the cherry on the top.

Insane: Down 25-23 with :19 to play, #RyanFitzpatrick completes long pass while getting his head ripped off. Play plus penalty gives #Dolphins game-winning FG, keeping their playoff hopes alive while knocking #Raiders out. pic.twitter.com/ciamIKFeFM — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) December 27, 2020

However, I just don’t understand why Tua is even playing if you’re going to pull him during the game, which has happened multiple times.

If the Dolphins have more confidence in Fitzpatrick, then just play Fitzpatrick! Miami is literally bringing to life Michael Scott’s vasectomy scene.

The Dolphins are currently 10-5 and very much in the hunt for a playoff spot. They have to stick with Fitzpatrick to close out the year. At this point, all the flipping is insanity. Ride with Fitz and be done with it.