What Are The Dolphins Doing With Tua Tagovailoa And Ryan Fitzpatrick?

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

What are the Dolphins doing with quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick?

Late during Miami’s 26-25 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Tua was benched in favor of Fitzpatrick, who successfully led the comeback effort. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Obviously, you have to tip your cap to Fitzpatrick for leading the comeback and earning a win for the Dolphins.

The fact he did it with his head almost coming off is just the cherry on the top.

However, I just don’t understand why Tua is even playing if you’re going to pull him during the game, which has happened multiple times.

If the Dolphins have more confidence in Fitzpatrick, then just play Fitzpatrick! Miami is literally bringing to life Michael Scott’s vasectomy scene.

The Dolphins are currently 10-5 and very much in the hunt for a playoff spot. They have to stick with Fitzpatrick to close out the year. At this point, all the flipping is insanity. Ride with Fitz and be done with it.