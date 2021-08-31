Watch Bruce Willis In The Trailer For ‘Survive The Game’

Bruce Willis’ new movie “Survive the Game” doesn’t look too bad.

The plot of the film with the Hollywood star, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A Man’s life on his farm is interrupted when a cop and a pair of dangerous criminals show up.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While it’s been awhile since Willis made an outstanding movie, “Survive the Game” at least looks watchable. Take a glance at the trailer below.

Do I think “Survive the Game” is going to win a bunch of awards? Absolutely not. That’s never going to happen, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be entertaining.

Any movie that involves a little revenge, score settling and a farmer protecting his land is a movie that I’ll at least check out.

Plus, Chad Michael Murray is an okay actor. Granted, I haven’t seen much of anything he’s done since “One Tree Hill,” but there was a time when he was a major TV star.

Those days are long gone, but he’s still apparently cranking out content.

For those of you interested, you can catch Willis in “Survive the Game” starting October 8. It might be worth checking out!