DEBATE: What Would You Give For A College Football National Title?

Reddit is engaged in a fun debate about what fans would give up in return for a national title.

Week one of the college football season is here, and that means fans around the country are engaged in all different kinds of debates.

When it comes to what I would give up for a national title, it’s not even a tough call for me. I’d give up a lot for Wisconsin to win a title.

If you told me right now that if Wisconsin wins the national title this season that we won’t win another for at least 30 years, I’d take it.

Why? The answer is simple. It guarantees my dad and I get to see one in our lifetimes. Think of it this way, folks.

The football season is almost here, and lots of people are asking what I think Wisconsin will do this year. The answer is simple. I expect absolute domination in the Big Ten. Anyone who doubts me, bookmark this tweet and see me in December. We’ll see who is laughing then. pic.twitter.com/EbSjXo7LnK — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 2, 2021

We’ve never won one before in school history. So winning it this season and not winning it for another 30 years is still beating the trends of our history.

As for money, if you told me I could write a check for $25,000 right now to guarantee a national title this season with no restrictions on the future, the check would be written before you were done speaking.

I’d gladly pay $25,000 for a national title, and I’d probably honestly pay a hell of a lot more. As a tortured Wisconsin fan, it’d be worth every penny.

Let us know in the comments what you’d give in return for a national title.