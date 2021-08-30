Ladies and gentlemen, it’s officially game week for the Wisconsin Badgers.

This Saturday, the Badgers will take the field at Camp Randall in Madison against the Penn State Nittany Lions to get the season started, and I couldn’t be more pumped. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

I’ve spent the past nine months waiting for week one to arrive, and it’s officially game week. If you’re not fired up right now, then don’t even bother speaking to me ever again.

You’re not the kind of guy I want in my corner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

As I’ve said many times, this Wisconsin football team is going to be special and it all starts week one against Penn State.

The football season is almost here, and lots of people are asking what I think Wisconsin will do this year. The answer is simple. I expect absolute domination in the Big Ten. Anyone who doubts me, bookmark this tweet and see me in December. We’ll see who is laughing then. pic.twitter.com/EbSjXo7LnK — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 2, 2021

Most teams prefer an easy warm up team to get the juices flowing to start the season. That’s not a luxury we have, and I’m glad we don’t.

I don’t want to waste one second of time playing a bad team. I only want to play the best, and that means challenging ourselves from the jump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Penn State is lined up and ready to challenge us. I plan to make sure they regret it starting noon EST Saturday.

We’re going to make Camp Randall hell for them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Our journey towards a B1G title and a spot in the playoff starts Saturday. Get prepared gentlemen because war is on the horizon!

Hype continues to grow around the Wisconsin Badgers, and it’s time for everyone to start believing the team is for real. To all my critics, bookmark this tweet and save this video if you think I’m wrong. Trust me, when we’re playing for a Big Ten title, I won’t let you forget. pic.twitter.com/q7T5AlEH2x — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 23, 2021

Tune in at noon EST on Fox to watch Wisconsin get the season underway. I can’t wait to drink multiple light beers and embrace every second of it!