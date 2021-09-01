Boise State Will Wear Slick Uniforms Against UCF To Start The Season

Boise State will be rocking some slick threads Thursday night against UCF.

The Broncos and Knights will meet Thursday night to get their seasons started, and the team from Boise, Idaho will be looking fresh. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The team released a look Tuesday night at their unis for the opener, and they’re pretty great. Take a look below.

It’s not a secret at all that I’m a huge junkie when it comes to college football uniforms. I can’t get enough of great uniforms.

Unlike the trash that we recently saw out of Kansas, these uniforms from Boise State should do more than enough to get people fired up for Thursday night.

If you’re going to take the field in great unis, then you better play well. Those are the rules and we all know them!

Aside from the uniforms, it’s going to be great to see two powerhouse G5 programs play a non-conference game. UCF and Boise State are arguably the two most successful G5 teams over the past 15 years, and they’ll now meet on the field.

Tune in Thursday night at 7:00 EST pm on ESPN to watch it all go down.