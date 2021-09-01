‘Thank You To Modern Medicine’: Joe Rogan Announces He Got COVID

Joe Rogan definitely got everyone’s attention Wednesday when he revealed that he contracted COVID-19 and credited “modern medicine” with getting him back to “feeling good.”

“So, I got back from the road Saturday night feeling very weary,” the 54-year-old podcaster explained in a video posted on Instagram. (RELATED: Joe Rogan Will Refund Tickets For Fans Who Can’t Attend His Shows Because Of Vaccine Mandates)

“I had a headache and I just felt just run down and just be cautious, I separated from my family, slept in a different part of the house,” he added. “And throughout the night I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on. So, I got up in the morning got tested, and turns out I got COVID.”

“So, we immediately threw the kitchen sink at it, all kinds of meds, monoclonal antibodies, Ivermectin, z-pack, prednisone, everything, and I also got an NED drip and a vitamin drip and I did that 3 days in a row,” Rogan continued. “And so here we are on Wednesday and I feel great but I really only had one bad day. Sunday sucked.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The UFC commentator said as the days went on he started feeling better and better and now he actually feels good — “pretty fucking good.”

He credited and offered a heartfelt “thank you to modern medicine” for pulling him “out of” the illness “so quickly and easily.”

Rogan also shared that, due to the coronavirus diagnosis, he had to move his show Friday in Nashville to a date in October.

Rogan has been outspoken on his podcast about COVID and the vaccine, including telling younger, healthy listeners they didn’t necessarily need to get it, TMZ reported. Later, he admitted he says “dumb (expletive)” and suggested that people should listen to him about certain medical advice.

Recently, Joe made headlines when he said the vaccine mandates were pushing America “one step closer to” having a dictator.