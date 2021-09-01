REPORT: Texas A&M Football Coach Jimbo Fisher Is Getting An Extension, Will Make $9 Million Annually

Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher will reportedly ink a big extension in the near future.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Fisher will get an extension that stretches his deal with the Aggies out to 10 years and will pay him $9 million annually. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fisher originally signed a 10-year deal worth $75 million to coach in College Station. So, he’s getting a substantial raise, along with three years getting tacked back on.

Obviously, Fisher’s record speaks for itself. He won a national title while coaching at Florida State and he’s done very well with the Aggies.

In only a few short years, he turned them back into a team capable of competing with the best teams in America.

In the world of college football, there are only a handful of great coaches. When you find one, you do whatever it takes to keep him.

That’s exactly what the Aggies are doing with Fisher, and he’s about to make $9 million annually. That’s a whole lot of cash!

It also makes him the second highest-paid coach in America behind only Nick Saban, according to USA Today’s latest salary data.

Props to Fisher for getting a big extension and raise. Now, let’s see what he can do with the Aggies this season.