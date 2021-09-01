Urban Meyer Claims Vaccination Status Played A Role In Roster Cuts

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer let it be known vaccination status played a role in roster decisions.

According to The Associated Press(AP), the first-year NFL head coach told the media Tuesday, “Everyone was considered. That was part of the production, let’s start talking about this and also, ‘Is he vaccinated or not?’ Can I say that that was a decision-maker? It was certainly in consideration.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NFL teams making roster decisions based on coronavirus vaccination status isn’t allowed, and the NFLPA is now reportedly involved.

Now in our 14th month of writing about stuff I never imagined I’d be writing about, here’s more on the NFL reaching out to Bills GM Brandon Beane to tell him he’s not allowed to cut a player just because the player isn’t vaccinated: https://t.co/PHXq1WGVLl — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) May 7, 2021

NFLPA spokesman George Atallah confirmed to the AP in an email that the union has launched an investigation into Meyer’s comments.

NFLPA investigating Urban Meyer’s comments that vaccine status played role in roster decisions for Jaguars. https://t.co/NCfHMtdiUu — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) September 1, 2021

As I’ve said a few times, as much as people might want to believe vaccination status won’t play any kind of role, I can promise you it will.

Most teams won’t be as open about it as Meyer was, but you’re kidding yourself if you think teams won’t cut unvaccinated players if they think they can get away with it.

Look no further than the Patriots and Cam Newton, who is unvaccinated.

A couple of factors in play with releasing Cam Newton rather than keeping him on as the Patriots’ backup: His command of the locker room, and his vaccination status. Neither make him an ideal choice as a backup behind a rookie QB. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 31, 2021

There wasn’t just one reason that Cam Newton is gone. It was a combination of at least three, I’m told: Mac Jones’ emergence, Newton’s vaccination stance (which caused a bit of a stir behind the scenes) and Cam’s uninspiring performance this summer. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 31, 2021

Welcome to the new reality of life in the NFL. Get used to it because I doubt it’s going to change in the near future.