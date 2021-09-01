Editorial

Urban Meyer Claims Vaccination Status Played A Role In Roster Cuts

Aug 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer looks on during warm ups before a game against the Cleveland Browns at TIAA Bank Field.

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer let it be known vaccination status played a role in roster decisions.

According to The Associated Press(AP), the first-year NFL head coach told the media Tuesday, “Everyone was considered. That was part of the production, let’s start talking about this and also, ‘Is he vaccinated or not?’ Can I say that that was a decision-maker? It was certainly in consideration.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NFL teams making roster decisions based on coronavirus vaccination status isn’t allowed, and the NFLPA is now reportedly involved.

NFLPA spokesman George Atallah confirmed to the AP in an email that the union has launched an investigation into Meyer’s comments.

As I’ve said a few times, as much as people might want to believe vaccination status won’t play any kind of role, I can promise you it will.

Most teams won’t be as open about it as Meyer was, but you’re kidding yourself if you think teams won’t cut unvaccinated players if they think they can get away with it.

Look no further than the Patriots and Cam Newton, who is unvaccinated.

Welcome to the new reality of life in the NFL. Get used to it because I doubt it’s going to change in the near future.