Jim Acosta Says Some GOP Leaders Are ‘Sort Of Like An American Taliban’

CNN Anchor Jim Acosta called Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson a “human manure spreader” and said Republican leaders are like the “American Taliban” in a Saturday evening segment.

Acosta criticized members of the Republican Party and Carlson for their stances on welcoming Afghan refugees into the U.S. following the Taliban’s takeover. The show showed a segment of a Tuesday episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” showing Carlson warning Americans of the consequences of allowing Afghan refugees into the country.

“Over on Fox, human manure spreader Tucker Carlson has floated yet another race-baiting conspiracy theory that tens of thousands of Afghan refugees are being welcomed into this country in order to change the outcome of future elections,” Acosta said. “Did he say ‘Operation Change America Forever?’ Change is already in the air.”

At least 100 Afghan refugees have been flagged for terrorist ties as of Sept. 3.

President Joe Biden said at least 5,000-65,000 Afghan refugees need to be evacuated. The Pentagon’s percentage of .5% of refugees with questionable connections means that 250-325 of the evacuees could potentially be flagged. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: ‘Unlike The Pashtun Taliban, No One In Texas Is Getting Tens Of Billions In Free Weapons’)

Acosta blamed conservatives for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and the Supreme Court’s refusal to block Texas’ pro-life legislation that bans abortion at six weeks of gestation and allows for people to sue medical providers for performing an abortion. Acosta referred to the legislation as a “Handmaid’s Tale vibe.”

“If you’re getting a Handmaid’s Tale vibe from all of this, you’re not alone,” he said. “What will we tell the Afghan refugees who just fled those schools for girls back in their home country? I guess the girls here will have to fill them in.”

“And they could sweep in power faster than the experts thought possible. Sound familiar? Sort of like an American Taliban. It is starting to look like a combination of theocracy and thugocracy. The leaders of this ‘Magaban’ movement, people like Marjorie [Taylor Greene], Madison [Cawthorn], and Tucker, they’re not counting on an intelligence failure or a lack of planning on your part, they’re counting on a lack of courage to stand up for your rights in this country.”

“The anti-immigration, anti-democratic, anti-women’s rights forces have all sought these kinds of changes for years. Even decades in this country. Their operation to change America forever is well underway. It’s just changing in a way that they don’t want you to see,” he said.

Author Frank Schaeffer used the phrase “American Taliban” to compare Texas’ law, (S.B. 8), to the Taliban on MSNBC’s “Reid Out” Wednesday. BotSentinel Founder Christopher Bouzy referred to those that passed the law as “The North American Taliban” via Twitter.

“I am calling on Joe Biden and the UN to lead a humanitarian effort to airlift women out of Texas. The North American Taliban has seized control of Texas,” Bouzy tweeted Wednesday.