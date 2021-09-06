‘Because Of Their Sacrifice’: College Football Team Finds Way To Honor 13 US Soldiers Killed In Afghanistan

The Auburn Tigers found a way to honor the 13 U.S. service members killed in a terrorist attack in Afghanistan during the United States’ withdrawal from the country.

“I believe in my Country, because it is a land of freedom,” a tweet from Auburn’s official Twitter account read over the weekend.(RELATED: Taliban Fighters Enter Kabul After Afghan President Flees)

“Today we honor the 13,” it added. “Because of their sacrifice, it is possible to have days like today.” (RELATED: 13-Beer Tribute To Fallen Marines Sweeps Bars Across The US)

“I believe in my Country, because it is a land of freedom” Today we honor the 13 Because of their sacrifice, it is possible to have days like today. pic.twitter.com/aJGAWvvIHb — Auburn Tigers (@AuburnTigers) September 4, 2021

The post included three photos from the Saturday game against the Akron Zips. The first one showed a close up on 13 specially reserved seats with service members’ hats on them and yellow ribbons pinned to Tiger’s flags.

The second contained photos of every one of the troops who were killed when a suicide bomber set off an explosion near the Harmid Karzai International Airport. The third photo revealed a wide shot of the 13 seats left open in honor of those who lost their lives.

Auburn left 13 seats open on Saturday for the soldiers who lost their lives in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/n7Nm0epSIY — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 6, 2021

In response to one post about what Auburn had done, one person shared how the Arkansas State Red Wolves hung 13 flags from one of their decks to honor those who didn’t make it home.

Arkansas State also hung 13 flags from one of their decks. pic.twitter.com/r4WyCUem7a — Tice Singleton (@TiceSing_3) September 6, 2021

President Joe Biden recently took to the podium in a speech at the White House where he framed the withdrawal from Afghanistan as a success after the administration admitted there were still more than 100 Americans in the country.