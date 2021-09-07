Lane Kiffin Earns $100,000 Bonus From Ole Miss Beating Louisville, Despite Not Coaching

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin didn’t coach against Louisville, but he did earn some extra money.

The star football coach tested positive for coronavirus prior to the highly-anticipated non-conference game, and that meant he couldn’t be with his team Monday night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite Kiffin not being able to lead the Rebels, Ole Miss won 43-24, and Kiffin earned himself $100,000 for a beating a non-conference P5 team, according to USA Today.

So, for not having to actually do anything, Kiffin is still bringing home a bag of money!

You know you’re living the good life when you don’t even have to coach a game to earn a quick $100,000. That’s a whole lot of money!

Hell, that’s substantially more than he average American makes in a year, and how did Kiffin earn it? He earned it by watching Ole Miss play on TV.

The contract says what the contract says! I’m sure there’s no out in case a virus that spread from China causes you to miss a game.

Don’t spend all that cash in one place, Kiffin!