Aaron Rodgers Discusses Why He Stayed Silent During Offseason Drama

Aaron Rodgers has finally addressed why he stayed silent during the offseason.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was involved in serious drama with the franchise, and it wasn't a secret he wanted to get moved. Eventually, he agreed to return to the team for what will likely be his final year in Green Bay.

Now, he’s explained to fans why he didn’t air things out publicly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers)

Rodgers told Pat McAfee the following Tuesday about why he stayed silent as the drama was unfolding:

It didn’t seem right the entire time because my motivation was never to slam the organization or the fanbase or anybody specifically. You know, I was just in contemplation and wanted to take time to think about where I was at and what I wanted to do. I didn’t want to get into a pissing match…I just wanted it to be cordial. I love the organization and I’ve had a long time being here, and didn’t want to make it play out in public.

You can watch his full comments below.

“It didn’t seem right the entire time because my motivation was never to slam the organization or the fanbase or anybody specifically.. I was just in contemplation & wanted to take time to think about where I was at”@AaronRodgers12 on staying quiet #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/8gYvpYBwBO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 7, 2021

I must admit that I was wondering why we didn’t really hear much from Rodgers at all amid all the chaos and carnage.

Things played out in the press and there were a lot of reports, but Rodgers didn’t publicly address anything until he went scorched Earth in his press conference.

Aaron Rodgers didn’t hold back in his first news conference since returning to the Packers. pic.twitter.com/5O4HIrE2OV — ESPN (@espn) July 28, 2021

All things considered, it was probably a very wise move to not say much as his agent and the team figured things out.

Rodgers would likely have only inflamed the situation if he started taking shots at people through the media or on social media. Sometimes, silence is the best policy.

“I love this team, I love the or—you know, the fans.” Perhaps it was just a slip, but this felt like one of the more telling moments during Aaron Rodgers’ press conference. pic.twitter.com/MSHH6qRQYI — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 28, 2021

Of course, all of this is now behind him. He’s back with the Packers and it’s time to win in Green Bay. Make no mistake about it, folks. The Super Bowl is the goal. Anything less will be a disappointment for the Packers.