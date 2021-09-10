Julianne Hough, Priyanka Chopra, Usher Set To Co-Host ‘The Activist’ Reality Show Competition

Julianne Hough, Priyanka Chopra and Usher are set to co-host a new reality show competition called “The Activist” that sees activists compete to bring change to global issues.

Hough, Chopra and Usher will appear on the five-week reality series which premieres next month on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+ that will feature six activists working with the high-profile figures in head-to-head challenges that focus on making a difference in the areas of environment, health and education, Deadline reported in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: REPORT: Julianne Hough And Husband Brooks Laich ‘Spending Time Apart’ After Two Years Of Marriage)

Competitors will undergo a variety of media stunts, missions and community events as they try to raise awareness for their issue with the goal of getting to the G20 summit to meet with world leaders and secure funding for their various causes. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Photos From Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding)

Success in the show is reportedly judged by things like a competitors’ social media response and engagement.

“‘The Activist’ will spread awareness about society’s most urgent issues while also giving every viewer the opportunity to be part of the solution — an unprecedented example of how entertainment can change the world,” CEO of Live Nation Entertainment Michael Rapino shared with Variety.

“Combining competition and compassion, these essential causes will take center stage, as the show proves that there are no issues we can’t solve when we work together and demand change,” he added.