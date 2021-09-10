Katy Perry Announces She’s On The Lane Train In Oxford, Endorses Matt Corral For Heisman

Katy Perry is all in on the Ole Miss Rebels.

The music superstar famously visited Oxford in 2014 to appear on College GameDay, and it went down as one of the greatest appearances ever.

Well, despite the fact it’s been nearly seven years since that awesome day, Perry hasn’t forgotten about the Rebels.

In response to a tweet from head coach Lane Kiffin offering to pay for some corndogs if she comes to the game this Saturday, Perry tweeted, “All board the Lane Train… LFG!!! @corral_matt for Heisman OK.”

All board the Lane Train… LFG!!! @corral_matt for Heisman OK ☝🏻🌽🐕🙏🏻 https://t.co/vLEEpxmIb5 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 9, 2021

I honestly have no idea if Perry is actually a fan of the Rebels or not, but I appreciate the fact that she’s on the Lane Train.

Lane Kiffin is one of the most entertaining coaches in all of sports, and he’s become a very recognizable face in the world of college football.

This year, he has a superstar quarterback in Matt Corral, an electric offense and Katy Perry is, once again, all about the Rebels.

If you’re a fan of Ole Miss, you have to be feeling very confident with how much star power is behind you.

We’ll see if she shows up Saturday against Austin Peay! It’d be awesome if she did.