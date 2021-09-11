REPORT: Billy Bob Thorton Will Be In ‘1883’

Billy Bob Thorton will reportedly join the cast of “1883.”

According to Deadline, the star actor will play Marshal Jim Courtright in the highly-anticipated “Yellowstone” prequel from visionary Taylor Sheridan. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Billy Bob Thornton Joins Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ https://t.co/J9XdVCOWXM — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 10, 2021

Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill already all have leading roles in the prequel series, which will premiere on Paramount+ December 19.

Multiple Superstars Cast In The Upcoming ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel https://t.co/KBdSTxozNv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 4, 2021

It looks like “1883” is coming together in epic fashion. I was already super pumped when Sam Elliott joined the cast. Now, Billy Bob Thorton is joining the crew.

It’s safe to say that my excitement is through the roof.

We’re talking about the man who made Coach Gaines an epic character in “Friday Night Lights.” The man can set a scene like few other people in Hollywood.

We all know “Yellowstone” is one of the best TV shows ever made, and it looks like Sheridan is going to have another monster hit on his hands with “1883.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill)

December 19 can’t get here fast enough. It’s going to be an awesome premiere!