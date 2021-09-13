Tropical Storm Heads Toward Gulf Coast As Louisiana Still Recovers From Hurricane Ida

Tropical Storm Nicholas made its way toward the Texas and Louisiana coasts Monday, threatening the region with more heavy rain and flooding, multiple sources reported.

A hurricane watch was issued for parts of central Texas as the storm strengthens before making landfall, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The storm is expected to hit the Texas coast Monday night, delivering heavy rains and flooding.

Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to bring up to 10 inches of rain in Texas and southwest Louisiana by the end of the week, according to the NHC.

Satellite view of Tropical Storm Nicholas early this morning. Much of the colder cloud tops and rain are currently located north and east of the low level center. pic.twitter.com/LwbRKHjkg9 — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) September 13, 2021

“This is a storm that could leave heavy rain as well as winds and probably flooding in various different regions along the Gulf Coast. We urge you to listen to local weather alerts, heed local warnings from local officials … and be safe,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a video message.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency as the state still recovers from Hurricane Ida, Edwards said in a press release. (Louisiana Man Saves A Baby Deer In The Aftermath Of Hurricane Ida In Heartwarming Viral Video)

“The most severe threat to Louisiana is in the southwest portion of the state, where recovery from Hurricane Laura and the May flooding is ongoing. In this area heavy rain and flash flooding are possible. However, it is also likely that all of south Louisiana will see heavy rain this week, including areas recently affected by Hurricane Ida,” Edward said in the press release.

The storm is roughly 45 miles northeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande and 140 miles south of Port O’Connor, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, according to the NHC.

Over 130,000 residents remain without power in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida hit the state on Aug. 29, according to the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

