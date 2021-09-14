Joy Reid Calls Gen. Mark Milley ‘Heroic,’ ‘Patriot’

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Tuesday night on her show that Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley was “the greatest patriot that was on duty during” former President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Good luck with that because he seems to be the greatest patriot that was on duty during the previous administration,” Reid said when Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire said that Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio had called for President Joe Biden to fire Milley.

The MSNBC host went on to say that Milley was “emerging as a pretty heroic and important American figure in this era.”

Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa alleged in their upcoming book “Peril” that Milley was “certain” that Trump “had gone into a serious mental decline” after his loss in the 2020 election, according to a review of the book by CNN. The general was reportedly worried that the former president could “go rogue.” (RELATED: 90 Retired Flag Officers Call On Austin, Milley To Resign Immediately)

Joy Reid adds that it’s “B.S.” to call for Milley’s firing over talking to China and the AP’s Jonathan Lemire largely concurs (even though China is one of the worst countries on the planet when it comes to journalists), griping the GOPers won’t condemn Trump over this excerpt pic.twitter.com/8KfMDAec9P — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 14, 2021

Jan. 8, two days after the Capitol riot, Milley allegedly held a secret meeting at the Pentagon where he told senior military officials to not take orders about a nuclear strike from anyone, including Trump, without consulting him first. Milley went around the room and asked for verbal confirmation from everyone in the room saying they understood, according to the book.

“No matter what you are told, you do the procedure. You do the process. And I’m part of that procedure,” he said, according to the book.

The authors also allege that Milley had two secret phone calls where he assured Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army that he would give him advance notice in the case of a U.S. attack on China. (RELATED: ‘Extremely Dangerous Precedent’: Alexander Vindman Says Milley ‘Must Resign’ If He Skirted Chain Of Command)

“General Li, I want to assure you that the American government is stable and everything is going to be okay,” Milley allegedly said during the call. “We are not going to attack or conduct any kinetic operations against you.”