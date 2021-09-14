US

‘Extremely Dangerous Precedent’: Alexander Vindman Says Milley ‘Must Resign’ If He Skirted Chain Of Command

National Security Council Ukraine expert Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman testifies during the House Intelligence Committee hearing, into President Donald Trump's alleged efforts to tie US aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Impeachment witness and retired Army LTC Alexander Vindman said that Joint Chiefs of Staff Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley must resign if he went outside the chain of command to rein in former President Donald Trump.

Vindman responded Tuesday to an excerpt from “Peril,” a new book from journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, which alleged that Milley had been so concerned Trump might start a war with China that he secretly contacted his Chinese counterpart ahead of the 2020 presidential election. (RELATED: Alexander Vindman Claims He Had To ‘Deprogram’ His Own Trump-Supporting Father)

Vindman said that if the assertions put forth by Woodward and Costa were true, Milley should resign.

“If this is true GEN Milley must resign. He usurped civilian authority, broke Chain of Command, and violated the sacrosanct principle of civilian control over the military. It’s an extremely dangerous precedent. You can’t simply walk away from that,” Vindman tweeted.

Several others joined in calling for Milley’s resignation over the book’s claims.

Others have questioned whether Milley or Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin might be held to account for the manner in which the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan, ultimately leaving American citizens and Afghan allies stranded and under Taliban control. Both are expected to testify before Congress in the coming days.