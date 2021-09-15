‘Yellowstone’ Releases Special Inside Look At Season 4

An awesome look at “Yellowstone” season four has dropped.

The fourth season of the hit show with Kevin Costner premieres November 7, and millions of fans around the world want to know what will happen after the greatest cliffhanger in TV history. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Well, it sounds like the Duttons will be stacking bodies.

“Everybody’s going to get f**ked up,” Cole Hauser said in the video shining a light on season four. Give it a watch below.

“There’s going to be a lot of consequences.” —Taylor Sheridan

You know revenge is coming. #YellowstoneTV premieres Nov. 7, exclusively on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/Wep3tCNYVC — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) September 14, 2021

Who is ready to run through a wall right now? Who is ready to grab a gun and fight for the Duttons? My hand is up!

I’m ready to roll for season four. I’m ready to start slinging some lead.

November 7 really can’t get here fast enough. Season three’s ending was unlike anything I’d ever seen before on TV.

We literally have no idea who is alive, who is dead and most importantly, we really don’t know who orchestrated the decapitation strike attempt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

The good news is that we’ll start finding out answers to all these questions November 7. Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them!