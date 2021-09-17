‘We’re Up On A Tightrope’: Cedric The Entertainer Talks Being A Comedian In A ‘Hypersensitive’ Time

Cedric the Entertainer admitted that being a comedian during this “hypersensitive” time is like being “up on a tightrope,” during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Friday.

“Nowadays, it’s crossing the line, right?” the 57-year-old comedian shared when asked if it’s worse to cross a line or play it too safe, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s not bad if you’re the news for a couple of days, but you don’t want to be the guy that ruins the night or someone’s moment,” he told the outlet. (RELATED: ‘It’s No Different Than McCarthyism’: Jon Lovitz Torches ‘Cancel Culture’)

“At the same time, you’ve got to be yourself. As comedians, we’re up on a tightrope trying to make sure people are entertained. But, again, we’re living in a hypersensitive society,” Cedric continued. “You don’t know where that line is sometimes. It moves from day to day. (RELATED: Katt Williams Shuts Down Idea Of ‘Cancel Culture,’ Says Comedians Worried About It Should Find New Gig)

Emmy Host Cedric the Entertainer on Crafting Jokes for Increasingly Sensitive Audiences https://t.co/IZZekY85WT — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 17, 2021

During the interview, the host of the 2021 Emmys telecast was pressed further about his “tightrope” comment. He explained having to look over his jokes and see how they can possibly be transformed so people on Twitter don’t turn his “life upside down,” according to the outlet.

“It’s almost like an English paper,” the “Barbershop” star shared. “You have your joke, then you look at the words and think about how you can transform them. Should I say ‘yo mama’ or ‘a mama?’ It’s about making sure the joke lands in a way that you say what you wanted to say — but you don’t necessarily direct it at anybody specifically.”

“Or, if you do have to say something specifically, be even more specific,” he added. “Make it about one person, so it’s not a general joke. You have to be careful that you’re not making general statements or a whole group of people can jump on Twitter and turn your life upside down.”

The 2021 Emmy Awards will air on CBS Sept. 19.