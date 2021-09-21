Female Eagles Fans Have No Idea Who The Team Is Playing In Hilarious Viral Video

Some female fans of the Philadelphia Eagles might want to brush up on the team’s schedule.

In a hilarious video tweeted by @BarstoolPhilly (via TikTok user @jillianmcintyre), women were asked who the Eagles were playing this past Sunday, and their answers were downright hysterical. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a seat and enjoy the video below. It will probably be the best thing you watch all day.

That’s a tough look, my friends! That’s a tough look for all those women! How do you not know who you’re playing at the game you’re attending?

Even if you’re just tailgating, aren’t you aware of what’s going on? Apparently, you do not!

I honestly can’t stand people who treat football games, especially college games, like a social event. That applies to men and women.

If you’re not there to be serious, then stay home. I can’t tell you how many times while I was at Wisconsin I saw idiots at games talking about random stuff while the Badgers were in a dogfight on the field.

It’s not a social event. It’s a football game. It’s the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. If you’re there for any other reason, then you need to bounce. There are several people who come to mind when I think about this in Madison, and it annoys me just flashing back to it.

Now, am I sure these women are all very nice people and fun to hang out with? For sure. Would I hang out with them on a Sunday if I was an Eagles fan? Hell no.

We’re trying to win rings. We’re not trying to make small talk. There’s plenty of time for that but the football season isn’t one of them.

Seriously, if you’re not there to take things seriously, then just stay home.