‘Joe Biden Is The Cheap Air Mattress Of Presidents’: Greg Gutfeld Slams Biden’s UN Speech As ‘Deflated’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld tore into President Joe Biden over his speech before the United Nations, saying that he appeared “deflated.”

Gutfeld compared the president to a “cheap air mattress” during Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Five,” adding that a friend had described Biden’s performance before the UN as simply “alert.” (RELATED: ‘He’s As Unifying As A Table Saw’: Greg Gutfeld Says Biden’s Keeping Antibody Treatment From Florida For Political Reasons)

WATCH:

“Greg, besides the slurring and the stumbling, how do you think it went?” co-host and former Republican Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy asked.

“You want a low bar. I asked my buddy how Joe did because I was working at the time. He said he was ‘alert,'” Gutfeld replied. “I thought, that’s something that you say about a person recuperating after a car accident in the hospital. Yes, he’s alert, Dana. That’s a very low bar.”

Gutfeld went on to list a series of issues that he said added up to “a deflated presidency” — namely the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the drone strike that killed civilians instead of ISIS-K operators and the overwhelming surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Joe Biden is the cheap air mattress of presidents. Fill it up, it feels full, and by the time you get the sheet on it, it’s flatter than his hair plugs. You can’t keep him going.”

Duffy then turned to co-host Dana Perino, asking whether Biden had succeeded in projecting strength.

“I think that they wrote this speech weeks ago. They didn’t update it. They didn’t refresh it,” Perino replied, noting that there were probably more than a few people in the audience who were not pleased with what he had to say.

“You can imagine when he said, ‘And we’re now going to be relentless in our diplomacy,’ you can imagine the French, like, ‘Excuse me?'” Perino continued, adding that there were likely some who were not happy with what the United States had done in Afghanistan either.

“There’s not a lot of emotion or clapping. So it’s hard to read the room. I also notice that there’s – in a speech like this, I think, especially for the first one a president gives at the United Nations, you’re looking for a rhetorical lift. A little grace, a little bit of something. That doesn’t happen in his speeches,” she concluded.