Editorial

Lane Kiffin Only Follows Arch Manning And Matt Corral On Instagram

Sep 11, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin pleads with a referee about a call during the third quarter against the Austin Peay Governors at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin isn’t interested in following lots of people on Instagram.

In fact, the Ole Miss coach only follows two accounts on his Insta profile, which he posted on for the first time within the past week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lane Kiffin (@thereallanekiffin)

As of Tuesday night, Kiffin was only following mega-recruit Arch Manning, but by Wednesday morning, he was also following Heisman favorite and Rebels star Matt Corral.

I would love to know what went into Kiffin also deciding to follow Corral. Like I said, as of Tuesday night, he was only following Peyton and Eli’s nephew.

By Wednesday morning, he doubled his following account by also hitting the follow button on Corral. Imagine following a recruit but not your own Heisman candidate QB.

Savage on so many different levels.

They say recruiting never stops in the world of college football and Kiffin only following Arch Manning prior to following Corral is proof that he’s committed to the game.

Will it be enough to get Manning to Oxford? Most certainly not, but it is very entertaining.

Kiffin is a content machine and I guess we can now add his Instagram account to the equation.