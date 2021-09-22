Lane Kiffin Only Follows Arch Manning And Matt Corral On Instagram

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin isn’t interested in following lots of people on Instagram.

In fact, the Ole Miss coach only follows two accounts on his Insta profile, which he posted on for the first time within the past week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lane Kiffin (@thereallanekiffin)

As of Tuesday night, Kiffin was only following mega-recruit Arch Manning, but by Wednesday morning, he was also following Heisman favorite and Rebels star Matt Corral.

.@Lane_Kiffin follows one person on IG He’s locked in on Arch Manning 😂 pic.twitter.com/R109C5sPba — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 21, 2021

I would love to know what went into Kiffin also deciding to follow Corral. Like I said, as of Tuesday night, he was only following Peyton and Eli’s nephew.

By Wednesday morning, he doubled his following account by also hitting the follow button on Corral. Imagine following a recruit but not your own Heisman candidate QB.

Savage on so many different levels.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin follows exactly one person on Instagram. That person is Arch Manning. Kiffin playing the long game 😂 @Lane_Kiffin (h/t @247Sports) pic.twitter.com/poiuaT1lXy — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 21, 2021

They say recruiting never stops in the world of college football and Kiffin only following Arch Manning prior to following Corral is proof that he’s committed to the game.

Will it be enough to get Manning to Oxford? Most certainly not, but it is very entertaining.

Lane Kiffin follows one person on Instagram. It’s No. 1 2023 QB Arch Manning. Too perfect 😂 pic.twitter.com/o3h1xU0rtt — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 21, 2021

Kiffin is a content machine and I guess we can now add his Instagram account to the equation.