Northwestern Gets A $480 Million Gift From The Patrick & Shirley Ryan Family, Will Use Some Of It For A New Football Field

The University of Northwestern has received a massive donation.

The university announced Wednesday that the Patrick and Shirley Ryan family donated $480 million to the school, and it sounds like the sports programs will benefit greatly. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Specifically, the Wildcats will use some of the money for a new football field.

A release from the Wildcats about the donation stated the following in part:

The multi-year project will create a state-of-the-art venue that Wildcats football and the Northwestern community will call home for generations.

The new Ryan Field will offer cutting-edge technology and modern amenities, accessibility for all, and provide an exceptional home-field experience for students, alumni, fans and the surrounding community all within its existing footprint at Central St. and Ashland Ave. 

This is the kind of donation that can change a program forever. Northwestern has always done more with less, but they’ve never been a true power.

It’s hard for the Wildcats to recruit given the program’s academic standards and the other teams in the region.

However, $480 million can change a lot and a new football field can swing the needle in a way that’s tough for some people to understand.

As a fan of sports, I’m happy for Northwestern. As a Wisconsin fan, I really hope this isn’t about to become an issue for us.

 

Either way, this is a huge deal for fans of the Wildcats, and I can’t imagine how happy they must be. Hell of a time for the program.