‘A Disaster’: Tulsi Gabbard Rips Biden’s ‘Open-Door’ Border Policy, Says Trump’s Plan Should Be Reinstated

Former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard ripped into President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, calling their border policy a “disaster.”

Gabbard began by calling out both Biden and Harris in a tweet late Wednesday, saying that their “open-border policy” had led directly to a humanitarian crisis. (RELATED: ‘ISIS And Al-Qaida Are Alive And Well’: Tulsi Gabbard Accuses ‘Power Elite’ Of Downplaying The Threat)

“@JoeBiden @KamalaHarris, the humanitarian and national security crisis on the southern border is the direct result of your open-border policy. As I said in my 2020 presidential campaign, we can’t have a secure nation if we don’t secure our borders,” she tweeted.

.@JoeBiden @KamalaHarris, the humanitarian and national security crisis on the southern border is the direct result of your open-border policy. As I said in my 2020 presidential campaign, we can’t have a secure nation if we don’t secure our borders. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 23, 2021

Gabbard followed up with a second tweet early Thursday, arguing that the only people who truly benefitted from the chaos and overwhelming numbers at the border were traffickers and cartels who could use the confusion to their advantage. She also suggested that Biden should reinstate former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, which she said had been working.

“The Biden/Harris open-door policy has been a disaster. It needs to end now. The main beneficiaries of open borders are the gangs, cartels, and human traffickers,” she said.

The Biden/Harris open-door policy has been a disaster. It needs to end now. The main beneficiaries of open borders are the gangs, cartels, and human traffickers. The Trump policy of having people wait on the other side of the border worked and needs to be reinstated. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 23, 2021

“The Trump policy of having people wait on the other side of the border worked and needs to be reinstated,” Gabbard concluded.

Since the beginning of the Biden presidency, migrants have flooded the southern border in record numbers. A recent earthquake and political unrest in Haiti contributed to an additional influx of Haitian migrants as well, resulting in a bottleneck of thousands of migrants crammed into makeshift camps with little access to food, water or hygiene while they are waiting to be processed. (RELATED: ‘No Clue What To Do About It’: Piers Morgan Blasts Joe Biden’s ‘Get Out But Come In’ Border Message)

Former President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy allowed migrants to request asylum in the U.S., but required them to wait on the other side of the border until it was their turn to meet with officials.